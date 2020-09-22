Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

PLAY opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $205,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,853 shares of company stock worth $745,915. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,198 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

