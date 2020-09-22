Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $667,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $163,940.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,441.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,853 shares of company stock valued at $745,915. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,225 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

