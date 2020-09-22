David J. Field Acquires 93,131 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CEO David J. Field bought 93,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $133,177.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,329,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,725.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ETM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,991. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.58. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 38.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 183.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 1,285.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 319,455 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETM shares. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.