David J. Field Purchases 96,754 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CEO David J. Field bought 96,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $140,293.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,329,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,323.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE ETM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 1,416,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.58. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.22.
Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.
Entercom Communications Company Profile
Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.
Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.