David J. Field Purchases 96,754 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CEO David J. Field bought 96,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $140,293.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,329,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,323.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ETM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 1,416,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.58. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETM. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 300.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the second quarter worth $1,194,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 34.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,198,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 815,700 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 40.1% during the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 589,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 85.6% during the first quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 897,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 413,743 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.