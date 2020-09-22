DecentBet Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $282,530.53 and $1,600.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.21 or 0.04378373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009506 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034288 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002157 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

