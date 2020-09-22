Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DK. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Delek US has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $875.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Delek US by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after buying an additional 595,211 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Delek US by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 175,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 48,038 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

