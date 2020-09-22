Delphy (DPY) Market Cap Achieves $505,291.84

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $505,291.84 and approximately $824.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043211 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.11 or 0.04398138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034771 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

