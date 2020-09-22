Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $30.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target increased by Barclays from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.37.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL opened at $29.82 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,308,000 after buying an additional 10,213,027 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $115,005,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 260.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 54.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,082,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.