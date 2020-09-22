Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Trading Down 9.2%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s stock price fell 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.82. 34,267,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 35,104,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

