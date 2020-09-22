Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DB1. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €155.53 ($182.98).

Shares of Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €147.20 ($173.18) on Friday. Deutsche Boerse has a one year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a one year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €154.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €147.66.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

