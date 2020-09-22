Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) Receives €5.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deutz Ag (ETR:DEZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.98 ($7.04).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Deutz alerts:

ETR:DEZ traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €4.51 ($5.31). 369,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,421. Deutz has a 52-week low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a 52-week high of €6.19 ($7.28). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. The company has a market cap of $545.09 million and a P/E ratio of -11.99.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.