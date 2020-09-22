Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DBD. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of DBD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,623. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $890.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 321,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 235,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48,705 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

