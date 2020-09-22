Digitex Futures Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.77 million and $2.18 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00224001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00084965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.01396898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00193207 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

