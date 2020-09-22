Digiwage (WAGE) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $14,785.56 and $32.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00449540 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021316 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012980 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010365 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001694 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

