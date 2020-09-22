Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,884. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $362.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,492 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth $106,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.