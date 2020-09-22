Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Down 6.8%

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.61 and last traded at $55.02. 4,307,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 4,272,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.03.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. FMR LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after buying an additional 4,914,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $90,915,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,351 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.