Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading Down 7.9%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s share price fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. 2,125,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,324,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.
DHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $804.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHC)
Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.
See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.