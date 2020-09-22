Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading Down 7.9%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s share price fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. 2,125,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,324,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $804.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

