DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading Up 0.7%

DP Eurasia NV (LON:DPEU) shares traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49). 89,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 251,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.25 ($0.49).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of DP Eurasia in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,710.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.52.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

