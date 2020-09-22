Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Investec upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDY. ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.
NYSE RDY opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.51. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $73.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.
Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
