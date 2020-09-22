Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded by Investec to “Hold”

Investec upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDY. ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE RDY opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.51. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 664,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

