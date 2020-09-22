Dragon Option Market Cap Reaches $10,051.47 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 215.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, Dragon Option has traded 299.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo, ABCC, BigONE and Bancor Network. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $10,051.47 and approximately $87.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00039181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00223443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00084587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.01393580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00193486 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hoo, BigONE and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

