Dusk Network (DUSK) 1-Day Volume Tops $440,729.00

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and approximately $440,729.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.33 or 0.04350462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00056838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034590 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,821,673 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.