DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.40 ($41.65).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €29.13 ($34.26) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €32.27 and a 200 day moving average of €30.10. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12-month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12-month high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

