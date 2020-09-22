Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.3%.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $366.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 76.32% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

