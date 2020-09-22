Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.3%.
Dynex Capital stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $366.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.30.
DX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.