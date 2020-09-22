e-Gulden (EFL) Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $56.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00421327 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003149 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,964,263 coins and its circulating supply is 17,141,940 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.