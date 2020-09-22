e-Gulden Market Capitalization Achieves $1.26 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0733 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $31.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00415057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,964,184 coins and its circulating supply is 17,141,861 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

