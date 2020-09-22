East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt (TSE:ECF.UN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt (TSE:ECF.UN) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.50. 2,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 9,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.46.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.55.

About East Coast Investment Grade Inc Unt (TSE:ECF.UN)

East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund is a closed end fixed income fund launched and managed by Arrow Capital Management. The fund is co-managed by East Coast Fund Management Inc It invests in fixed income markets. East Coast Investment Grade Income Fund is domiciled in Canada.

