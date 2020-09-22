Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Truist

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.22.

NYSE EMN opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.61. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $86.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

