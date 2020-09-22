eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,379,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in eBay by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after acquiring an additional 211,194 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in eBay by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.