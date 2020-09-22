EchoLink (EKO) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Hotbit, Huobi and HitBTC. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $966,270.87 and approximately $146,728.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.36 or 0.04382278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00034662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

