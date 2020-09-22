Elitium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112,130.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Elitium token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00008992 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $112,130.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00224685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00084923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.01396734 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00192698 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,651,481 tokens.

The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium's official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

