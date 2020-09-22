Emx Royalty (CVE:EMX) Trading Down 4.2%

Emx Royalty Corp (CVE:EMX)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.52 and last traded at C$3.63. 53,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 32,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.79.

The stock has a market cap of $204.52 million and a P/E ratio of -54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.66.

Emx Royalty (CVE:EMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.35 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Brian Kenneth Levet sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$56,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$166,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $103,097.

Emx Royalty Company Profile (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

