Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.72. 5,318,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,920,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC upgraded Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $576.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

