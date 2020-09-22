Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENDP. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.
ENDP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.14. 4,437,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,712,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Endo International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 636,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Endo International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the first quarter worth $402,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Endo International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 111,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
Read More: Economic Reports
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.