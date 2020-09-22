Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) Trading Down 5.5%

Enel Generacion Chile SA (NYSE:EOCC) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.51. 15,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 72,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Enel Generacion Chile Company Profile (NYSE:EOCC)

Enel Generación Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Generacion Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Generacion Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.