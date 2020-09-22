Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENLAY. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC downgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

