Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Down 7.3%

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price fell 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 1,437,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,551,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on UUUU. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 98.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 343,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 217,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 192,946 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 110.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 107,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 102,701 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

