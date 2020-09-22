Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading Down 7.9%

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.86. 1,277,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,541,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $413.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0076 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Enerplus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 321,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at $31,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Enerplus by 16,471.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

