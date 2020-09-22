Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $66.60 on Friday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Entegris by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 2,087.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 109,798 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Entegris by 12.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.