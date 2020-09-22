Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

EVC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 167,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,109. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Entravision Communication has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. Research analysts forecast that Entravision Communication will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communication by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communication by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 872,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communication by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128,697 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entravision Communication (EVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.