EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2020

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPOKY. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

About EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Receive News & Ratings for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.