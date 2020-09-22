EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EPOKY. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $14.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

