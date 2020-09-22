Equal Trading Down 34.9% Over Last Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Equal token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Equal has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $267,893.91 and $995.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00225851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00085231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.01395475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00192506 BTC.

About Equal

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,244,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken . Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

