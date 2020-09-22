Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Trading Down 7.6%

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)’s stock price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 4,524,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,697,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.95 and a beta of 1.71.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equitable by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,726,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,298,000 after buying an additional 788,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,353 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,674,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
