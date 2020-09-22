Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Trading Down 7.6%

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)’s stock price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 4,524,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,697,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Equitable alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equitable’s revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equitable by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,726,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,298,000 after buying an additional 788,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Equitable by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,353 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,674,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,837,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.