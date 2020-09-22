Espers (ESP) Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Espers has a total market capitalization of $646,828.18 and approximately $20.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Espers has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Espers coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Espers Coin Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Espers is espers.io

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

