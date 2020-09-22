Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Down 5.8%

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.38. Approximately 2,119,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,305,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPRT. Citigroup increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,207,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 369,861 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 160,477 shares during the last quarter.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

