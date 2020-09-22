Ether-1 (ETHO) Market Cap Reaches $203,646.14

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $203,646.14 and $12,802.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00066223 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,839,878 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

