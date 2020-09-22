Ether Zero Price Down 4.7% This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and EXX. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $373,286.67 and approximately $13,323.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.36 or 0.03285326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 215,870,714 coins and its circulating supply is 173,841,301 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

