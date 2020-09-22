EvenCoin Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $117,030.32 and approximately $632,467.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00078828 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001330 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000442 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043863 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00100083 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008509 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

