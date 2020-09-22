Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ECL. G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.69.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $5.55 on Monday, hitting $198.47. 742,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,544. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of -67.28, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average is $192.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

