EverGreenCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $302,222.60 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $302,222.60 and approximately $156.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,556.31 or 1.00907964 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00649449 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.01276673 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005658 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00110544 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,449,388 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.