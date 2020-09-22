Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Trading Down 6.7%

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $19.04. 833,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 857,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.
The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 2.13.
In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $129,613,871.20. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,417,091 shares of company stock valued at $130,666,769. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
