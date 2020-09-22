Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Trading Down 6.7%

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $19.04. 833,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 857,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 2.13.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $129,613,871.20. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 14,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $310,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,417,091 shares of company stock valued at $130,666,769. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.